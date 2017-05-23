Gadgets
Crunch Report | Microsoft Announces New Surface Pro

  1. Weeks after launching the Surface Laptop, Microsoft announces its new Surface Pro laptop replacement
  2. Apple and Nokia bury patent hatchet
  3. Uber says it accidentally underpaid drivers in New York City
  4. Snapchat now lets you create custom stories for groups of friends and family
  5. Pinterest brings full dish recognition to its Lens camera search

Written & Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Edited by: Chris Gates
Filming & Teleprompter by: Stacey Jewell

Tito Hamze is back tomorrow!

