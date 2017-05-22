This concept video shows some great improvements for iOS 11

2017 is no different — I still hate concept videos. But Federico Viticci and Sam Beckett teamed up once again to design some of the changes they’d like to see with iOS 11. It’s more convincing than your average concept video.

In particular, this video focuses on iOS for the iPad. The Shelf is an interesting new feature. You can pull it down from the top of the screen and store snippets of data. It’s a bit like a visual clipboard manager. It could be a nice way to work on something across multiple apps for a long period of time.

Viticci has been using his iPad as his main computer for quite a few years. It’s hard to find a more passionate iPad user. You can feel it when you watch the video.

So I hope Apple will go to the next level already. The company has so many employees now that it can’t be hard to put together a team of iOS developers focused on iPad features.

Apple thinks the iPad is the future of computers. It’s not necessarily going to replace Macs altogether, but it’s definitely going to be a better option for many situations. If Apple wants to commit to this vision of the future of computers, it needs to let iOS expand beyond its current limits.

Apple will likely unveil the new features in iOS 11 at its WWDC keynote on June 5. There might even be a brand new iPad model. So this could be a good opportunity to make the iPad more powerful.