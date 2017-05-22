Europe
Let’s meet next week in Reykjavik

I’ll be in Reykjavik next week and you know what that means… I want to meet you! So we’ll be holding an small meetup (not really a pitchoff but feel free to pitch me while I’m there) at Bryggjan Brugghús, Grandagarði 8, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland.

Event starts at 5pm and you can meet the speakers and mentors coming to Startup Iceland 2017. Expect some booze, some fun, and some nice networking.

You can RSVP here. See you soon!

