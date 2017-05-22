After having housed three of the last four Disrupt conferences, it’s beginning to feel like home.

We are excited to announce that Disrupt SF 2017 will once again be held at the lovely Pier 48, which is right down the road from AT&T Park — the home of the San Francisco Giants.

While the baseball Giants may be playing a game of fall ball down the street, the giants of the startup industry will be filling the halls of the 80,000-square-foot venue for the best startup show in the industry.

In just a few months, thousands of investors, innovators and tech enthusiasts will make their way to the Bay Area to take in the festivities of Disrupt. There, they’ll attend lectures and fireside chats from an incredible lineup of well-known and well-respected speakers (you can view past speakers here).

Then, they’ll chat with representatives from hundreds of promising early-stage startups in Startup Alley and Hardware Alley, and learn all about some pretty cool new tech.

Next, they’ll check out the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition, in which a few dozen startups compete for the coveted Disrupt Cup, a $50,000 prize and the attention of the startup community at large.

Finally, Disrupt attendees get to unwind after a long day by attending the many after-parties that help keep the good times going long after the show floor closes for the day.

Disrupt SF 2017 is going to be a fantastic show, and we can think of no better place to host Disrupt than the fantastic, massive Pier 48.

Disrupt SF 2017 takes place September 18-20 at San Francisco's Pier 48.

Disrupt SF 2017 takes place September 18-20 at San Francisco’s Pier 48. We can’t wait to see you all there in a few months.

Featured Image: Max Morse for TechCrunch