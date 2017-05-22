Citi Global head of design on how design is actually a blue-collar profession

Stephen Gates is the Global Head of Design at Citi. In our 15th episode, we talk about how design and creativity are actually blue collar professions, what it’s like to approach design for an industry as old as banking, and what it takes to become a design leader, regardless of where you are in your design career.

Design is not easy work and it’s not solely comprised of lightbulb moments. According to Gates, it’s the mundane, monotonous, and thankless practice leading up to those moments of insight that defines who you are as a designer and ultimately curates your portfolio of work.

Your abilities as a designer will only get you so far. Beyond your portfolio, the most important asset you can have is the ability to communicate effectively. Gates shares how taking mime classes and talking to SEAL Team Six interrogators helped him to step up his communication skills.

