Amazon’s Echo Look companion app goes live

Amazon’s odd foray into the world of selfie cameras via the Echo Look is now complete with the launch of a companion application for iOS and Android devices that works with the new connected camera. The app allows Echo Look owners to view live previews from the Look’s camera, take a picture, survey their outfits, mark favorites, compare styles and more.

The company had already detailed how the Echo Look app would work, but the app only rolled out to the various app stores over the weekend – a little under a month after Amazon’s announcement of the Echo Look device itself.

The app is designed to work alongside the Look – Amazon’s funky $200 camera that takes full-length photos and short videos of users via a depth-sensing camera, complemented by built-in LED lighting and computer vision-based background blur. The Look also doubles as a standard Alexa device that can read the news and play audiobooks, give weather forecasts, play music, launch apps, set timers, and more.

The new app also includes support for Style Check, a new service from Amazon that uses a combination of machine learning and advice from human fashion specialists to help you figure out what to wear. The company had actually launched this feature ahead of the Echo Look, via an “Outfit Compare” option on Amazon.com and in its main mobile app.

The Echo Look app includes that feature along with other tools to view and favorite your outfits – allowing you to create a personal lookbook you can access at any time. By encouraging users to save their photos in the app instead of discarding them, Amazon then gains access to real-world data about what’s in consumers’ closets, and what they like to wear.

This will help to better inform the company’s fashion ambitions, which have so far included its own private label brands, some of which are exclusive to Prime, and even an interesting patent for on-demand clothes hinting at future fast-fashion plans.

Not only would the Look know about upcoming trends and popular styles, it could potentially grow to one day include other features – like the ability to take measurements and figure out user’s sizes, or make recommendations about how to accessorize outfits via purchases from Amazon’s site.

For now, however, the first step is getting the camera and app into consumers’ hands, and start pushing them to snap photos and save the results.

The Echo Look companion app is live now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.