All the VIP speakers you’ll actually get to meet at #TheEuropas, June 13, London

In partnership with TechCrunch, The Europas Conference & Awards, is a different kind of tech startup event which features smaller breakout sessions on key subjects for startups, as well as main-stage speakers and panels. The Europas conference is followed by a glittering awards for the hottest startups in Europe, based on voting by expert judges and the industry itself. But key to it all is the speakers and invited guests. There’s no “off-limits speaker room” at The Europas, so attendees can mingle easily with VIPs and speakers.

So we thought we’d give you a taster of who’s coming!

All the bios and the agenda are on The Europas site.

There is also a VIP event on June 12, PathFounders, specifically geared to fund-raising startups and investors.

Meanwhile, you can grab tickets here.

The conference and awards are supported by TechCrunch, the official media partner. Attendees, nominees and winners will get deep discounts to TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin, later this year.

In addition to speakers, featured attendees include:

Ben Tompkins, Eden Ventures

Chrys Chrysanthou, Notion Capital

Janne Kyttanen, WTF VC

Karen McCormick, Beringea

Sandy Mckinnon, Pentech Ventures

Jeff Lynn, Seedrs

Jon Bradford, Dubai Future Accelerators

Simon Murdoch, Episode1 Partners

Michael Jackson, Mangrove Capital

Instead of thousands and thousands of people, think of a great summer event with 1,000 of the most interesting and useful people in the industry, including key investors and leading entrepreneurs.

• No secret VIP rooms, which means you get to interact with the Speakers

• Key Founders and investors speaking; featured attendees invited to just network

• Expert speeches, discussions, and Q&A directly from the main stage

• Intimate “breakout” sessions with key players on vertical topics

• The opportunity to meet almost everyone in those small groups, super-charging your networking

• Journalists from major tech titles, newspapers and business broadcasters

• A parallel Founders-only track (PathFounders) geared towards fund-raising and hyper-networking

• A stunning awards dinner and party which honors both the hottest startups and the leading lights in the European startup scene

• All on one day to maximise your time in London

That’s what The Europas aims to achieve. A great group of people from all over Europe, with key investors, founders and ecosystem players.

And what better way to do that in the summer sun, in London’s coolest part of town, with a drink in your hand, the prospect of some great conversations, and a fantastic party and celebration of the European startup scene in the evening.

This year the event is also moving East, to the amazing new ‘Hear East’ location, a locus for startups, and right by the incredible cultural quarter of Hackney Wick. And don’t worry, there will be super-cool hotels for people to hang out together in.

That’s just the beginning. There’s more to come…

There are three types of tickets available

• Daytime conference and evening awards tickets (valid all day, June 13th) – this ticket includes the daytime conference and the awards dinner with ceremony and after party. It includes refreshments and lunch during the conference, and the awards drinks reception and dinner. Get your ticket here.

• Evening Awards-only tickets (valid from 18.00 until midnight, June 13th) – this ticket is for the awards dinner with ceremony and after party. It includes the awards drinks reception and dinner. Individual tickets are on sale here.

If you wish to purchase a table for 10 or 12 guest or a half table for 5 guests, please contact petra@twistedtree.co.uk.

• PathFounders (valid 12-14 June including The Europas conference and awards: this ticket is for start-up Founders only (and invite-only early stage investors) and includes the PathFounders programme. PathFounders commences early afternoon on 12 June and ends early afternoon on 14 June. You can apply for a Pathfounders ticket here.

PathFounders is the exclusive event for startup Founders, in particular those at an early stage and/or fund-raising. On the day before the Europas on 12 June, by invitation-only, PathFounders will bring together Founders and Investors in a series of exclusive networking experiences in London. This will bring 150 of Europe’s hottest early-stage Founders together with Europe’s best VCs and Angel Investors in a relaxed environment with amazing hospitality.

The Europas Awards 2017 are held in association with London Tech Week and sponsors include HereEast, Highland Europe, ihorizon, JAG Shaw Baker, Orrick, and Fieldhouse Associates.

Interested in sponsoring the Europas or hosting a table at the awards? Get in touch with:

Petra Johansson // petra@theeuropas.com