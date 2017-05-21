MakeLoveNotPorn’s Cindy Gallop talks about the future of love

On this week’s Technotopia I interviewed Cindy Gallop, the outspoken TED speaker and found of MakeLoveNotPorn. Cindy worked tirelessly to bring SexTech and FemTech out of the shadows and she’s bringing all her attention to bear on the creation of technology that will bring us closer together and make us happier – something few founders think about.

Gallop believes that the “toys” we see that are supposed to represent the cutting edge in SexTech are just the beginning. She is also working hard to educate the world about the difference between lovemaking and porn and how, while both have their place, lovemaking is far more fun and constructive. We teach our children to be good people in the wider world, she says, but why won’t we teach them how to be good people in bed?

Gallop is currently raising a fund to help female entrepreneurs and SexTech inventors so listen in to see how you can help.

Technotopia is a podcast about a better future by John Biggs.