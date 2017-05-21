Gillmor Gang: Binge & Purge
The Gillmor Gang — Frank Radice, Keith Teare, Doc Searls, Kevin Marks, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Sunday, May 21, 2017. Doc gets off the F train and finds himself in a binge TV debate. Frank preps for his trip to Digital Hollywood, while Keith and Kevin suggest news is dead, long live news. Steve finds respite in advertising from Hulo’s auto-binge onboarding.
@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @fradice, @kevinmarks, @kteare
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
