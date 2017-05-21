Check out the Destiny 2 gameplay trailer

As we inch closer to E3, games are top of mind.

The Destiny 2 gameplay trailer was finally released earlier this week, which you can check out below.

But as Forbes pointed out, there is still a hint of mystery and a dash of disappointment when it comes to the Destiny 2 PC port.

For one, Destiny 2 for PC is not officially slated for the same September 8 release date as its PS4 and Xbox One counterparts. That doesn’t mean the game won’t come out in September, but it hasn’t been confirmed and may arrive much later.

Moreover, Destiny 2 for PC — while running at 60fps (yay!) — won’t come with dedicated servers, instead running on peer-to-peer servers. Dedicated servers are more secure and offer way better performance, and it’s still not clear why Bungie and Activision would hesitate to go the extra mile for such a powerhouse game.

The last bit of bad news has to do with customized characters, which won’t transfer over from Destiny on console to the Destiny 2 PC port.

That said, the gameplay trailer looks amazing and folks who have actually tried out the game already say that it’s excellent.

You can watch the full reveal below: