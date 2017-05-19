Social
Twitter is down for some users

Twitter seems to be having some technical difficulties this morning, with the network going down for some folks.

Down Detector’s live outage map shows Twitter suffering outages in Japan, the UK, and now parts of the East Coast in the United States.

Around 2am ET, Twitter’s Support account tweeted that some users may have had issues sending tweets, but that the issue had been resolved.

Twitter then posted the following tweet around 8:45am ET:

The error message displayed to users says that “something is technically wrong.”

The outage (at least the one I’m experiencing here in New York) is affecting both the web and the iOS app.

Update 10:15am ET: Twitter is back up for me, but the Down Detector map still shows intermittent issues in New York, Washington and the UK. Japan still seems to be totally down.

We’ll keep you updated as the situation progresses.

  • Twitter
  • Social
