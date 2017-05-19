Equity podcast: Instagram copies Snap again and Greycroft’s Ellie Wheeler on self-driving cars

Hello and welcome back to another episode of Equity, TechCrunch’s weekly podcast focusing on all things venture and capital.

This week we pulled off our very first live episode, taping the session during the last day of TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2017. For our inaugural public show, Ellie Wheeler of Greycroft joined our merry band of nerds: Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley, and Alex Wilhelm.

In honor of the venue and time, we kept the format the exact same, focusing this time around on Apple’s double $200 million dosh disbursements, the Lyft-Waymo tie up and all its irony, Facebook’s recent Snap Xerox and Crowdstrike’s neat $100 million round.

This is not the last live Equity. We’ll be back at the next Disrupt at least.

This is not the last live Equity. We'll be back at the next Disrupt at least.