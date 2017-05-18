Google I/O 2017 VR keynote live blog
Watch Google’s I/O 2017 VR keynote right here
We’re here at day two of Google I/O 2017, and the show starts with a keynote specific to Google’s work in VR, led by its head of virtual reality and augmented reality, Clay Bavor. The keynote gets started at 9:30 AM PT (12:30 PM PT) so tune in below to follow along.
We expect Google to talk in much more detail about its work on standalone VR headsets, which it announced on day one of I/O, and also about some of its content initiatives — along with hopefully some surprises, too.
And that’s a wrap. Thanks for tuning in.
This is now available in an experimental version of Chromium.
But what about AR? Google is also building AR into the browser. That way, you can preview what a new coffee table would look like on your phone — and it would know what actually fits between your couch and TV.
This is coming to Android for Chrome later this year.
Google is bringing the full Chrome browser to VR, using the Daydream controller.
Now talking about WebVR. “How do you surf the web in VR?”
This is rolling out to partners now and will be available to more developers later this year.
A typical cinematic scene with 30 million triangles would take an hour to render, but Seurat does this on a mobile headset where it takes 13 milliseconds to do this.
Take cinematic renders and make them run in real-time on the VR platform. You can’t typically do this in a standard rendering engine because you simply don’t have enough rendering power to do this.
ILMxLAB video is playing now, talking about how they use Seurat for a Star Wars VR experience.
Introducing Seurat. A new tool for simplifying 3D scenes so they still look great but only need a little bit of rendering power compared to the full scene.
Next topic: high-fidelity graphics. “What you can render in real time depends on the amount of power you have available.” On mobile, you can’t get desktop-quality graphics, after all.
Launching for Unity and Unreal in preview today.
Google wants to speed up iteration times for building VR apps. With Instant Preview, which is deeply integrated into the editor and mobile device, developers can now make changes and see them in VR right away. No need to wait minutes to recompile an application.
Andrey Doronichev, director of product management for Daydream is now on stage to talk about how developer can build VR apps.
With this, multiple people can watch 360 videos together.
YouTube wants to bring its community to VR. So trolling in 360?
“No matter what you are passionate about, YouTube in VR can take you there.”
She’s talking up YouTube’s 360 and 3D video support.
Erin Teague from the YouTube VR team is on now.
Euphrates is coming later this year.
For those who aren’t near you, Google now allows you to capture a video or screenshot to share everywhere else.
Daydream is also getting Google Cast support, so you can now cast your VR experience to another screen.
This looks a bit like an Android home screen in VR.
Android O comes with support for standalone headsets. To support this, Google had to build a VR window manager deeply into Android.
In Euphrates, the focus is on standalone support and sharing the VR experience.
Google worked with Qualcomm and others to work on reference headsets. And with HTC to build a standalone Vive headset and with Lenovo for another devices. We know very little about the specs for these.
Daydream 2.0 Euphrates with support for standalone headsets.
“We promised to create a large ecosystem of Daydream-ready devices.” There are now eight devices on the market, with Samsung’s new flagship devices coming later this summer, as well as LGs. Asus, Motorola and others, too. “There will be millions of Daydream-ready phones in consumers’ hands.”
And now we’re going to talk Daydream, Google’s VR platform. Mike Jazayeri, director of product management for Daydream is on stage now.
Developers can also build these AR Expeditions.
ASUS is getting a lot of brand juice here from being early in to Tango.
In a way, this is like a low-end version of what Microsoft is doing with HoloLens.
With Expeditions AR, kids can stick their phones on a selfie stick and then walk around the classroom, with the software tracking their position and allowing them to walk around objects.
Expeditions AR is probably the only good use of a selfie stick ever.
She’s talking about Expeditions AR — the AR version of the earlier Expeditions VR experience Google launched a few years ago.
Moving on to shared AR experiences in the classroom. Jennifer Holland, education program manager for Daydream is up now.
I think we’re skipping the demo now.
“We’re still in the early days of what we feel like would be possible with these technologies.”
“Failed to connect to Tango Service.”
Demo time: GAP dressing room app. Using the Zen Phone AR, you can search for clothes and then… actually, we don’t know. The demo failed.
Now moving on to the virtual positioning system Google announced yesterday. This allows you to navigate through a store with the help of Tango — combined with image recognition systems that can track where you are.
We are now talking about other use cases for Tango. Track the wifi strength in your apartment.
“We are still in the early days.” The Asus Zen Phone with built-in Tango is coming to Verizon stores later this summer.
Once all the rainforests are gone, you can still take virtual walks through them.
Thus far most AR experience use cases seem to be museums tbh. Which is not the hugest market?
We’re now seeing a demo of an app that lets you take a virtual hike through a rainforest with the help of Tango. No spiders.
In smartphone AR, AR apps now require sensing even more of the environment, Lee says. Tango phones can do this and track your position as you walk around the room, too.
Tango for standalone headsets: we call this technology WorldSense — Tango specifically optimized for VR. It has two wide-angle cameras to track your position in the room. Display latency is 5ms.
Lee recaps how Tango works and talks about we can now use phones to interact with physical space thanks to 3D tracking.
Johnny Lee, engineering director of Tango is up now.
Google’s goal is to do the heavy lifting with reference hardware, SDKs, etc.
“We think AR and VR will push this even further.” Will give us access to more information and will change how we work, play, live and learn. “We want to push this forward.”
“Every time computers have started to work more like we do, good things have happened.”
Reality just got downgraded to one end of the “immersive computing spectrum.” Whoa.
Google is doing work in VR, AR etc. “Which is going to win? To us, these terms don’t represent different things. They are just labels.” Google calls it the spectrum of immersive computing.
Here we go. Clay Bavor is out, recapping yesterday’s news.
No Google Glass anywhere, but I see an Engadget blogger wearing Spectacles.
Once again, it’s cold in the Shoreline Amphitheater. But this time we came prepared with plenty of hot coffee.
We’re in and seated, the keynote starts in about 20 minutes and they’re wrapping one of the developer sessions in the Amphitheater right now.
WE’LL SEE YOU ON THE FAR END OF IMMERSIVE COMPUTING SPECTRUM!!