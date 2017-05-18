Google I/O 2017 VR keynote live blog
We’re here at day two of Google I/O 2017, and the show starts with a keynote specific to Google’s work in VR, led by its head of virtual reality and augmented reality Clay Bavor. The keynote gets started at 9:30 AM PT (12:30 PM PT) so tune in below to follow along.
We expect Google to talk in much more detail about its work on standalone VR headsets, which it announced on day one of I/O, and also about some of its content initiatives – along with hopefully some surprises, too.
We’re in and seated, the keynote starts in about 20 minutes and they’re wrapping one of the developer sessions in the Amphitheater right now.