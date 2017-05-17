Today at TechCrunch Disrupt NY actor Judah Friedlander, maybe best known for playing Frank Rossitano on 30 Rock, took the stage to announce a new show that will air right here on TechCrunch.

Titled Judah vs. The Machines, the show follows Judah Friedlander as he meets the “world’s smartest AI robots”.

This trip takes him to places like Facebook HQ and the University of Miami, where he not only learns what the future of AI holds, but also challenges these robots to make sure that (for now) humans are still in the lead.

We’ve covered some of these robots before – like the one from Savioke that will deliver things to your hotel room.

The show is definitely bound to be entertaining, and brings Friedlander’s signature sense of humor, and style, that many of us came to love on 30 Rock.