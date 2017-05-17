Are you ready for some major news on all things Google? Google is kicking off its annual I/O developer conference today. The conference starts at 10 AM Pacific Time (1 PM on the East Cost, 6 PM in London, 7 PM Central European Time) and you can watch the live stream right here on this page.

We have a team on the ground ready to cover the event, so don’t forget to read our live blog to get our take on today’s news. Rumor has it that Google is about to share more details about Android O, the next major release of its Android platform. But you can also expect some Google Assistant news and maybe some virtual reality news.

Google Assistant could be coming to iOS, Google Photos might get a few new tricks and Android updates should roll out much faster thanks to a new modular design.