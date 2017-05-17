Onstage at Google I/O, VR Head Clay Bavor announced that Daydream support for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be coming this summer.

Last year, when Google announced that Samsung would be a partner on Daydream, many expectedly guessed that the upcoming Galaxy S8 would add Daydream support.

Well, Samsung finally appears to have gotten on board, perhaps only to give its Gear VR platform a period of exclusivity. Today, the company announced that Daydream support will be coming to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ this summer.

Google also announced that LG’s latest flagship device will also be adding Daydream support.

It’s been a year since Google announced its low-latency, optimized mobile VR platform, and it’s definitely been a slow start. The reference design headset it showed off last year, has only seemed to yield its own Daydream View headset and the number of Daydream-compatible phones launching in the market has been a slow trickle as phone makers move more slowly in adopting OLED low-persistence displays.

Huawei’s Mate 9 Pro, Asus’ yet-to-be-released Zenfone AR, Motorola’s Moto Z, ZTE’s Axon 7 and Google’s Pixel are the only devices that previously had announced their support of the Daydream mobile VR platform.