Google announced today a change to its Google Play platform that will allow app makers to now place ads on the Google Play home page and app listing pages. These ads are an expansion of Google’s previously announced “Universal Ad Campaigns,” which are designed to simplify the process of advertising across Google’s online properties – including the Google Play Store, Search, YouTube, the AdMob in-app network and the millions of sites on the Google Display Network.

The new Google Play Store ads will only be available through Universal Ad Campaigns, Google says, and are designed to reach customers while they’re browsing through the Play Store looking for something new to install and try.

The new ad placements will allow developers to reach a wide audience, Google notes, adding that Android reaches over 2 billion active devices every month, and Google Play is available in more than 190 countries around the world.

Alongside the launch of the new ads, Google also announced expanded Smart Bidding options in Universal Ad Campaigns, to allow developers to better target a specific subset of users – like those who are more loyal, or spend more within in-app purchases, for example.

Developers can now tailor bids by business goals like target cost per acquisition (tCPA) or target return on ad spend (tROAS). This will roll out to iOS and Android developers in the months ahead.

Also newly launching is a measurement program called App Attribution Partners, which integrate data from seven third-party measurement providers directly in AdWords. Launch partners for this program include Adways, AppsFlyer, Apsalar, CyberZ, Kochava and TUNE.