SolarCity founder Lyndon Rive is leaving Tesla in June

Lyndon Rive, the CEO and co-founder of SolarCity prior to its acquisition by Tesla, will leave the automaker/energy company in June. Rive announced his departure on Monday in an interview with Reuters, saying he’s departing in order to spend more time with family and will also be spinning up a new company sometime next year.

Since the two companies combined, Rive has been working as the head of sales and services for Tesla’s energy division, which includes SolarCity’s rooftop panels and Tesla’s Powerwall batteries, along with both companies’ commercial operations. Rive is Musk’s cousin, and co-founded SolarCity in 2006 with his brother Peter. Peter will remain at Tesla, with a role focused specifically on Tesla’s new solar roofing product, which opened for orders last week.

Rive told Reuters that he’s more interested in “starting and running companies,” but it’s also true that Tesla has changed its strategy regarding installations on homes, which definitely impacts Rive’s original vision of providing a means to get to low-cost, widespread distribution of aftermarket installations for everyday people.

We’ve reached out to Tesla for comment, and will update if we receive any additional information.