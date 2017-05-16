Over the past two days, 20 companies have taken the stage at TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield, where they presented their products and took questions from our expert judges.

Now, with the help of those judges, we’ve selected five startups to compete tomorrow in the Battlefield finals. They are:

Collider

Collider‘s flagship printer Orchid, which is still in a production-prototype stage, makes metal objects that are on par with those that are injection-molded. Its compact, safe and affordable enough for use in offices or labs.

Domuso

Domuso provides more flexible rental terms for tenants, while helping property owners and managers to more efficiently collect rent. Its platform includes faster processing for the rent payments that are made on time, as well as installment loans for renters who are going to having trouble making those payments.

NuCypher

NuCypher is selling enterprises a specialized encryption layer that enhances their ability to perform big data analytics while tapping into the cloud. Its slogan: body armor for big data.

RecordGram

RecordGram aims to be a mobile recording studio where aspiring artists can find beats, create songs and get signed. It was co-founded by Grammy-winning music producer Winston “DJ Blackout” Thomas; Erik Mendelson, a veteran of radio and digital music; and hip-hop’s Shawn Mims, who is best known for his song “This is Why I’m Hot.”

Sunrise

Sunrise Health is a new startup aiming to improve mental healthcare by combining the constant support of group chat, the openness afforded by anonymity, the guidance of professional therapists and the safeguard of artificial intelligence watching for abuse and emergencies. It’s launched a beta version of its group chat therapy app that’s free for patients, and licensed as software-as-a-service to healthcare providers.

The finals will start at 11am Eastern tomorrow, May 17, and we’ll be livestreaming them right here on TechCrunch. Also, if you’re part of a startup, applications for Disrupt SF are open.