Crunch Report | Symphony Messaging App Joins the Unicorn Club

  1. Symphony, a messaging app backed by Wall St, gets $63M at a $1B+ valuation
  2. Instagram tests Location Stories 
  3. Scientists 3D-printed ovaries and made mouse babies

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Teleprompter: Gregory Manalo

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

