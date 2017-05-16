Crunch Report | Symphony Messaging App Joins the Unicorn Club
Today’s Stories
- Symphony, a messaging app backed by Wall St, gets $63M at a $1B+ valuation
- Instagram tests Location Stories
- Scientists 3D-printed ovaries and made mouse babies
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Teleprompter: Gregory Manalo
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
