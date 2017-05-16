Apple could release MacBook updates soon

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is about to release updated MacBook and MacBook Pro models. The company could announce the refresh at its WWDC keynote on June 5.

The 12-inch MacBook with a retina display hasn’t been updated in a year. The design still works quite well, so I wouldn’t expect anything more than a specification bump.

Maybe Apple is going to add a second USB-C port. That would be nice as it’s a bit frustrating that you can’t charge your device and plug something at the same time without a dongle. The keyboard isn’t as good as the one in the most recent MacBook Pro either.

When it comes to the MacBook Pro with the new Touch Bar, it’s still quite new but Apple likes to update its computers regularly with better CPU options, more RAM and storage.

In particular, the MacBook Pro missed the mark for Intel’s Kaby Lake processors. The laptops shipped with Skylake CPUs, but there’s no reason not to update the laptops with the new CPUs.

More surprising, Bloomberg is saying that Apple is also considering updating the MacBook Air. Based on Apple’s own press conference, the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro without a touch bar is the perfect MacBook Air replacement.

It’s roughly as heavy as the 13-inch MacBook Air, but it’s still more expensive. That’s why the MacBook Air is still around for the time being. But Apple could even go a step further and refresh the MacBook Air with better components. I wouldn’t hold my breath for this one.

WWDC is a developer conference, so Apple focuses mostly on software news for its developer community. This year should be no different. You can expect some news around iOS 11, tvOS 11, watchOS 4 and macOS 10.12.

At the same time, developers use Macs every day, all day. So it would make sense to spend a minute talking about minor Mac updates. Mac users are also waiting for brand new iMac and Mac Pro models. But those devices aren’t ready just yet.