Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our Day One coverage of TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2017.

We have an incredible line-up for you today, including a chat with Derek Jeter and Jaymee Messler of the Players’ Tribune, the NYT’s Mark Thompson, Yahoo’s Bob Lord, and Adam Neumann. Plus, we have panels on investment (with Stuart Ellman, Maha Ibrahim, and Amish Jani) and e-commerce (Tyler Haney from Outdoor Voices and Emily Weiss from Glossier), and even a one-on-one with Oscar Health’s Mario Schlosser.

And that doesn’t even include the Startup Battlefield, where 19 companies will battle it out on the Disrupt stage for $50,000, the Disrupt Cup, and eternal glory.

You can check out the whole thing right here or on YouTube, or Twitch.

Select segments of the show will be live streamed to Facebook Live and Periscope.