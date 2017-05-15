Singapore gets a gigantic ‘vending machine’ for buying luxury cars

Singapore is a country known worldwide for both a very high cost of living and limited real estate space — that combination makes it hard to imagine a better location for a gigantic vending machine that spits out luxury cars.

That’s right, folks. Autobahn Motors, a company that started out selling used vehicles in conventional showrooms, recently opened a 15-story building in Singapore that looks like a real-life kid’s toy box hidden inside the Southeast Asian city-state.

The structure can hold up to 60 high-end vehicles — it includes cars from Ferrari, Bentley and Porsche — which can be purchased by customers who visit the location.

Rather than a regular sales process, visitors to the Autobahn Motors’ site complete their purchase via a tablet device and customized app. Their car will be delivered to them within two minutes of their payment thanks to a unique ‘fishbone’ delivery system that Covered.Asia experienced in a pre-launch demo last year.

“We needed to meet our requirement of storing a lot of cars. At the same time, we wanted to be creative and innovative,” Gary Hong, general manager at Autobahn Motors, explained to Reuters in a recent interview.

This approach has been adopted for inner city parking in many parts of the world, and there is one similar concept for car sales in the U.S. via Carvana — which recently went public.

It’s a pretty crazy system that looks like a concept, but it is absolutely real. You can find the Singapore-based building for yourself on Google Maps Street View here.

Images via Autobahn Motors / Facebook