Libratone’s Q Adapt On-Ear headphones pack noise cancellation into a small package

I’ve been playing around with Libratone’s on-ear headphones for a while, and I have to say that they sound quite convincing. I’m not really into headphones as I’d rather carry some tiny earbuds in my pocket when I’m walking around. But when I travel, I need a pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

When I’m flying, I’ve been relying on Bose headphones or Sony MDR-1000X headphones. These full-size headphones have been a major help on long flights.

But they’re still a bit too cumbersome for short train rides or even subway rides. Sometimes, I need to concentrate so that I can write a post on my phone. This is where Libratone’s headphones shine.

These headphones sit on top of your ears and work over Bluetooth. When it comes to sound quality, they sound better than your average earbuds but not necessarily as good as fancy headphones. But they are so easy to tuck away in your bag that they’ve become a good addition to my setup.

The Q Adapt headphones feature multiple levels of noise cancellation. You can disable noise cancellation or even hear what’s happening around you without taking off your headphones. And when you activate noise cancellation all the way, it feels great that you can block outside noise with such a tiny device.

You can recharge your headphones using a standard micro USB cable. You’ll be able to listen to music for 25 hours on a single charge. The side of the device is a touch screen panel that lets you pause or skip the current track as well as adjust the volume.

Overall, the Q Adapt On-Ear can be quite useful if you’re looking for noise-cancelling headphones, but you’re looking for a portable pair and don’t mind paying $250. If this sounds like what you’re looking for, this is a solid pair.