Hackers claim to have looted some treasure from Disney’s ‘Magic Kingdom’

At a town hall meeting in New York earlier today, Disney chief executive Bob Iger said hackers are claiming to have stolen an undisclosed new film from Disney’s upcoming slate, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

Needless to say, the king of Disney’s castle is refusing to pay the demanded ransom.

Instead, the company is working with federal investigators and holding their breath to see if the online pirates will release their booty into the wild, according to the report.

Citing multiple sources, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the hackers were demanding a huge ransom in bitcoin be paid out or they’d release the film into the wild.

Specifically, the hackers threatened to release the first five minutes of the film and then the rest of the film in 20-minute sections.

Iger’s response? Basically… “Come at me.”

 

