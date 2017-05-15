Google Material Design Lead shares origin story of the company’s design vision

Rich Fulcher is the head of Material Design UX and Engineering at Google. In our fourteenth episode, we talk about how Material Design was built, how to create your own design language within your company, and why strong culture plays a critical role in the design process.

When Larry Page returned as CEO of Google, he gave the company a very broad mandate. To “make Google beautiful.” With that mandate, Google Design went out to reimagine how to company presented its products. However, creating a unified design language for a company as large as Google was no easy task. Fulcher breaks down how small steps were taken until the larger picture started coming together. Once those larger pieces were formed, the implementation process started with the core, consumer-facing products, such as Search, Maps, Gmail, and more.

Making a universal design language within your own company doesn’t have to be complicated. It does, however, need to be taken seriously, as it’s an ongoing project that takes time and dedication to complete. Fulcher explains the business value of a design language, and walks us through the steps you can take today to set your team up for a successful one.

