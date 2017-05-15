Chef Andrew Zimmern talks about the future of food

This week on Technotopia I talked to chef Andrew Zimmern, host of Bizarre Foods. Zimmern is a fascinating thinker and has a lot to say about the future of restaurants, eating, and food distribution.

Zimmern believes that the future looks more like the artisinal movement than fast food and he has some interesting answers to what the world looks like in 20 years. Listen in to find out what he thinks of the coming food crisis.

Technotopia is a podcast about a better future by John Biggs. You can subscribe in Sticher or iTunes and download the MP3 here. All-New episodes of Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations air Tuesdays at 9pm and 9:30pm ET/PT on Travel Channel.