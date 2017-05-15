Who are the next wave of early-stage disruptors? TechCrunch is excited to announce the 19 startups pitching in the Startup Battlefield for TechCrunch Disrupt NYC 2017. Over the next three days on the most prestigious tech stage in the world, the Battlefield teams will compete for $50,000 and the coveted Disrupt Cup.

Our resilient founders lead Battlefield teams that make up less than 2.6 percent of the applicant pool. Over the next 72 hours, you will see these companies building the technology that will disrupt our daily lives. Some of this disruption occurs in the background through enterprise solutions from cybersecurity to large-scale data integrations. Others are consumer-facing ventures from rental payment systems to mobile medical diagnosis tools. There will also be a 700-pound machine onstage that is creating a new vertical, but looks like a refrigerator from afar.

You can watch the livestream of Disrupt here, Battlefield starts at 3:15PM EST.

Battlefield companies come from diverse locales — California, France, Indiana and even Tennessee. Of course, New York City is well represented, too.

These companies have been training hard for the past month, while undergoing expert business transformation advice, pitch coaching, prepping to launch, fine-tuning design assets, and honing their pitches. Teams spent time with industry experts, TC Editorial, our Battlefield team, and partners like Sequoia to finesse their 6 minute pitches. After the pitch, the startups will face the judges in a tough Q&A session.

Only a few selected finalists will have a chance to present once more on Wednesday this time, with $50,000 and the Disrupt Cup on the line.

You can find out more information about Startup Battlefield here — check out the details about pitches, scheduling, judge bios, and more. You can also find the Battlefield Companies in Startup Alley during all three days of the conference.

May the best startup win!

Monday

Session One: NuCypher, Domuso, FactGem, HelloAva

Session Two: Collider, Riminder, Sunrise, Credit Hero, Wild Card*

Tuesday

Session Three: Savitude, Nexla, Renly, Brightlamp, Houzeo

Session Four: DefinedCrowd, Deep Science AI, Loji, LISNR, Wild Card*

*Wild Card companies are selected by an audience vote alongside TechCrunch editorial staff from the Startup Alley. Download the Disrupt App to cast your vote!