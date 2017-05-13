SNL just came up with a hilarious version of Alexa designed for senior citizens

While the White House was definitely the focus of tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the show managed to fit in a great sketch on Amazon’s Alexa. The sketch was an advertisement for a (faux) device called Alexa Silver, touted as the only smart speaker built specifically for “the greatest generation“.

The device’s main feature? It’s super loud and responds to any name even remotely close to Alexa.

Alaina, Allega, Aretha, Alisha, Alfonzo, Aldis, Arashel, Excederin…you get it.

Of course, the device also had a bunch of other features designed for senior citizens. The best of which may be an “uh huh” feature, which just sporadically responds with “uh huh” as you tell it rambling stories.

It also repeats itself, clarifies itself, and can speak up when you can’t hear it. Oh and the best part? You can only order it with a check or money order.

Honestly, if Amazon actually made Alexa Silver it would probably be a huge hit. I’d totally get one for my grandparents.

Check out the clip above to see the full sketch.