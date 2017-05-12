Crunch Report | Waymo v. Uber is going to trial
Today’s Stories
- Gorilla Glass maker Corning gets $200 million from Apple’s US manufacturing investment fund
- Waymo’s lawsuit against Uber is going to trial, judge rules
- Xiaomi puts the focus on India with plans to open 100 retail stores
- Apple’s Watch can detect an abnormal heart rhythm with 97% accuracy, UCSF study says
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Teleprompter: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
