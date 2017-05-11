Watch 500 Startups Batch 20 Demo Day here

TechCrunch is pleased to bring you 500 Startups Demo Day today, May 11th at 12:00pm to 5:00pm PT.

As a global seed fund and startup accelerator, 500 Startups invests in various technology around the world. 500 Startups is holding a Demo Day today for their Batch 20 companies. The theme for this batch is Summer of Love. This group of 41 companies comes from 10 countries representing over ten countries, with a notably diverse set of founders. 500 Startups is also offering viewers translations in Spanish for “Demo Day Without Borders”.

Livestream begins at 1:00pm PT. Watch here:

Littlefund : A smart gifting and savings app for parents to build their child’s financial journey with ease

Text To Ticket : Helps make roads safer by reducing distracted driving. We pay for user submitted videos that catch texting and driving in the act

EquitySim : Building a future where all jobs are hired via simulation

Govlist : Helps government purchasing teams create RFPs 50% faster through document automation

Preteckt : A hardware and software solution for trucks that uses machine learning to predict breakdowns before they cost you money

Obie.ai : Helping teams access their knowledge quicker

Shoelace : is a retargeting expert that helps ecommerce businesses increase sales by recapturing lost visitors

Printivo.com : On-Demand Online Printing for Africans

Clanbeat : Leadership tool for millennial teams to help managers keep and grow talent with performance reviews people look forward to

Mycroft AI : The open alternative to Siri and Amazon Alexa

YayPay : Accounts receivables management software that uses machine learning to automate workflow, personalized interactions with customers and cash prediction

Skeyecode : Two-Factor Authentication made simple and secure against modern threats

Halo Home : Design first home surveillance, making homes both safe and beautiful

AllVirtuous : On-demand investigation software platform to fight counterfeit products through crowdsourcing

Cadence Stream : Real-time translation into your conference calls and live events

Nazar : Agentless database performance monitoring SaaS

Zyudly : Labs Combat cybercrime through Actionable Threat Intelligence

CreditStacks : Premium credit cards for trustworthy new-to-credit customers

Raxar : An intelligent data management platform that enables enterprise and government agencies to reduce costs, track critical assets, and optimize complex workflows

Win-Win : Bridging the gap between fans and influencers through social gaming, while raising money for charity

BenRevo : Sales automation software for health insurance companies

Optimity : Control rising health costs – a pocket health coach with bite-sized activities and rewards

Biomarker.io : Using biometric data to personalize nutrition

TopDocs : CRM & travel solution for healthcare facilities in the medical tourism industry

VIA Global Health : Makes it fast, easy and affordable for healthcare providers around the world to access the medical supplies they need

Orderly Health : An automated 24/7 concierge to navigate your healthcare, powered by AI

TrueCare24 : Unified health access network for chronic patients to live happier by easily accessing medical services at home

WellTrack : Improving access to mental healthcare

Boon : Connecting talent and employers through a revolutionary referral recruiting engine

Hykso : Live-streaming Boxing classes with socially connected motion sensors

UrbanLogiq : Machine-Learning Analytics for City Planning

Visabot : First bot-embedded solution streamlining U.S. visa process

Regard : Income insurance within minutes

Cyberwrite : Cyber security predictive analytics for the insurance space

RocketBolt : Email & website tracking helps sales teams expertly time followups and efficiently capture lost revenue from valuable lead lists

FriendlyData : Natural language interface for databases

Numina : A standalone sensor solution that uses computer vision to deliver real-time insights from streets and make cities more responsive

Hyphen : Internal Glassdoor for Executives to better engage and retain their employees

Alta5 : Automation technology for individual investors

Court Buddy : A wholly-automated legal tech platform that matches users with solo attorneys based on their budget

Funderful : Fundraising software for universities replacing the annoying cold calls