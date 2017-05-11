Watch 500 Startups Batch 20 Demo Day here
TechCrunch is pleased to bring you 500 Startups Demo Day today, May 11th at 12:00pm to 5:00pm PT.
As a global seed fund and startup accelerator, 500 Startups invests in various technology around the world. 500 Startups is holding a Demo Day today for their Batch 20 companies. The theme for this batch is Summer of Love. This group of 41 companies comes from 10 countries representing over ten countries, with a notably diverse set of founders. 500 Startups is also offering viewers translations in Spanish for “Demo Day Without Borders”.
Littlefund : A smart gifting and savings app for parents to build their child’s financial journey with ease
Text To Ticket : Helps make roads safer by reducing distracted driving. We pay for user submitted videos that catch texting and driving in the act
EquitySim : Building a future where all jobs are hired via simulation
Govlist : Helps government purchasing teams create RFPs 50% faster through document automation
Preteckt : A hardware and software solution for trucks that uses machine learning to predict breakdowns before they cost you money
Obie.ai : Helping teams access their knowledge quicker
Shoelace : is a retargeting expert that helps ecommerce businesses increase sales by recapturing lost visitors
Printivo.com : On-Demand Online Printing for Africans
Clanbeat : Leadership tool for millennial teams to help managers keep and grow talent with performance reviews people look forward to
Mycroft AI : The open alternative to Siri and Amazon Alexa
YayPay : Accounts receivables management software that uses machine learning to automate workflow, personalized interactions with customers and cash prediction
Skeyecode : Two-Factor Authentication made simple and secure against modern threats
Halo Home : Design first home surveillance, making homes both safe and beautiful
AllVirtuous : On-demand investigation software platform to fight counterfeit products through crowdsourcing
Cadence Stream : Real-time translation into your conference calls and live events
Nazar : Agentless database performance monitoring SaaS
Zyudly : Labs Combat cybercrime through Actionable Threat Intelligence
CreditStacks : Premium credit cards for trustworthy new-to-credit customers
Raxar : An intelligent data management platform that enables enterprise and government agencies to reduce costs, track critical assets, and optimize complex workflows
Win-Win : Bridging the gap between fans and influencers through social gaming, while raising money for charity
BenRevo : Sales automation software for health insurance companies
Optimity : Control rising health costs – a pocket health coach with bite-sized activities and rewards
Biomarker.io : Using biometric data to personalize nutrition
TopDocs : CRM & travel solution for healthcare facilities in the medical tourism industry
VIA Global Health : Makes it fast, easy and affordable for healthcare providers around the world to access the medical supplies they need
Orderly Health : An automated 24/7 concierge to navigate your healthcare, powered by AI
TrueCare24 : Unified health access network for chronic patients to live happier by easily accessing medical services at home
WellTrack : Improving access to mental healthcare
Boon : Connecting talent and employers through a revolutionary referral recruiting engine
Hykso : Live-streaming Boxing classes with socially connected motion sensors
UrbanLogiq : Machine-Learning Analytics for City Planning
Visabot : First bot-embedded solution streamlining U.S. visa process
Regard : Income insurance within minutes
Cyberwrite : Cyber security predictive analytics for the insurance space
RocketBolt : Email & website tracking helps sales teams expertly time followups and efficiently capture lost revenue from valuable lead lists
FriendlyData : Natural language interface for databases
Numina : A standalone sensor solution that uses computer vision to deliver real-time insights from streets and make cities more responsive
Hyphen : Internal Glassdoor for Executives to better engage and retain their employees
Alta5 : Automation technology for individual investors
Court Buddy : A wholly-automated legal tech platform that matches users with solo attorneys based on their budget
Funderful : Fundraising software for universities replacing the annoying cold calls
