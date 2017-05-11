Cubazon. Kewelta. Knales. These aren’t house hold names in the US but they’re at the vanguard of entrepreneurship in Cuba and they’ll be joining us on stage at Disrupt New York.

We’ll be talking with Bernardo Romero Gonzalez, CEO & founder of Cubazon, an online store for the Cuban diaspora that lets them send products to their relatives back home. He earned his MBA at the Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia in Spain and studied engineering in Cuba. His company won the 10x10KCuba initiative as one of the country’s most promising tech companies.

We’ll also be joined by Carlos Manuel García Vergara, the founder of Kewelta, an advertising network for Cuban artists. He is one of the first Cubans to explore adtech on the island. Finally, we have Diana Elianne Benitez Perera, founder of Knales, a company that sends news and information to mobile users in Cuba. She sends NBA, MLB and soccer league scoreboards as well as weather forecasts in a country where information comes in at a trickle.

We’ll be talking at 11:30am on Monday, May 15 and these will, quite literally, be the first Cuban startups on the TechCrunch stage. It’s an exciting time and a fascinating topic and I look forward to finding out what their world looks like from a technical and political perspective and where they’re headed in the future.

Featured Image: Buena Vista Images/Getty Images