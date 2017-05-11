DeepGraph feeds enterprise sales teams with hyper-targeted warm leads

The best way to grow sales is to better understand sales, but unfortunately that’s often easier said than done. Kemvi, a seed-stage startup, is launching out of stealth today to announce DeepGraph, which helps sales teams reach the right potential customers at the right time. The company has closed north of $1 million in seed financing from Seabed VC, Neotribe Ventures, Kepha Partners and a number of angels.

DeepGraph scours public data sources to identify relevant market events that could temporarily make pitches more likely to land with specific customers. From there, the system begins proactively reaching out with structured cold emails to verify leads. If everything goes to plan, enterprise sales teams are fed a stream of interested potential customers that just need to be closed on.

Behind the scenes, DeepGraph is creating a massive graph that maps business milestones for other companies like product launches, stock fluctuations and turnover. This public information then becomes a leading indicator of the future decisions a business might make. And taken as a whole, DeepGraph can start to identify trends across the data — a falling stock price might, for example, make a company hungrier for services designed to boost sales.

From there it’s just a matter of drafting the right targeted messaging — another thing DeepGraph’s scale will help with. Most situations ultimately become generalizable. Emails to a procurement manager about an auditing tool sent right after a timely procurement scandal would all look nearly identical. And of course Salesforce integrates with DeepGraph so that the two can share contacts and other core data for even greater targeting.

“We want DeepGraph to be the place you spend your time when you’re not in Salesforce,” explained Vedant Misra, CEO of Kemvi, in an interview with TechCrunch.

The company does involve some humans behind the scenes who keep everything running smoothly. These overseas workers are tasked with verifying information and ensuring the background knowledge graph remains reliable and up to date.

DeepGraph, which charges its customers on a per seat per month basis, will be looking to expand with the new capital. The automated sales space is incredibly active with a number of players including Growlabs and Nova AI. DeepGraph is just getting started with its team of six, but it will be interesting to see how the startup performs as it transitions from R&D to sales.

Featured Image: SuperStock/Getty Images