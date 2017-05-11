Apple
Crunch Report | Twitter’s new NFL deal

  1. Twitter announces a new deal for year-round NFL content that includes live video, but no games
  2. Verizon reportedly wins bidding war for Straight Path with $3.1 billion offer
  3. Cisco acquires conversational AI startup MindMeld for $125 million
  4. Apple’s Watch can detect an abnormal heart rhythm with 97% accuracy, UCSF study says

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

