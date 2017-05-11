Apple
Crunch Report | Twitter’s new NFL deal
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Waymo’s claims of trade secret theft could result in criminal case
- Twitter announces a new deal for year-round NFL content that includes live video, but no games
- Verizon reportedly wins bidding war for Straight Path with $3.1 billion offer
- Cisco acquires conversational AI startup MindMeld for $125 million
- Apple’s Watch can detect an abnormal heart rhythm with 97% accuracy, UCSF study says
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
