Slack

Slack is down for some users (Update: Slack is back!)

Posted by
Next Story

Ceres Imaging raises $5 million to pinpoint crop stress for farmers

So if you’re having trouble getting started at work this morning, just know that you’re not alone.

Slack’s own service status website says (as of 9:13 AM ET) that some users are unable to load the app.

We’re seeing reports of degraded service for users. Symptoms include being unable to load the app or it not loading fully. We’re looking into it as we speak, we’re very sorry for the disruption.

Slack also tweeted about it.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Obviously, with Slack down, people are turning to Twitter:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Update 9:57 AM ET: Slack is back on track:

Our CDN provider was undergoing a DDoS attack and our team have been able to route around it. We’re happy to share that you should now be able to connect to Slack as normal. Thank you for your patience while we worked on this!

Carry on.

Featured Image: Slack

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Slack
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Ceres Imaging raises $5 million to pinpoint crop stress for farmers

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard