You might be curious why Judah Friedlander — standup comedian, actor, writer, artist, activist — is appearing on the Disrupt NY stage next week.

But Judah has a very special surprise for Disrupt attendees with the world premiere of a brand new series, created in collaboration with TechCrunch and The Onion.

I don’t want to reveal too much, but if you enjoy robots, laughs, and web-related time sinks, this surprise is right up your alley.

We’re absolutely thrilled to have Judah on our stage, and can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on!

Disrupt NY runs May 15 to May 17, and Judah joins a list of all-star speakers, including Pinterest CEO Tim Kendall, Derek Jeter, and General Keith Alexander.

If you haven’t yet picked up tickets, go do that right now.

See you soon!

Sponsors make TechCrunch events possible. If you’re interested in learning more about sponsorships with TechCrunch, shoot an email to sponsors@techcrunch.com.