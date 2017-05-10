Google acquires Owlchemy Labs VR game studio

Google has acquired popular VR game studio Owlchemy Labs.

In a blog post, the Austin-based VR game studio, behind some of virtual reality’s most popular gaming titles such as Job Simulator and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality detailed that it has been acquired and will be joining the team at Google.

Today is a REAAAALLY BIG day for Owlchemy. We’re positively thrilled to announce that Owlchemy Labs has been acquired by Google!

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The studio was founded in 2010 and raised $5 million in seed funding from Capital Factory, Qualcomm Ventures, Colopl VR Fund, HTC and The Venture Reality Fund.

The games studio will continue to build content under Google’s direction for the many platforms it is currently on including the HTC Vive, PS VR and Oculus Rift.

This means continuing to focus on hand interactions and high quality user experiences, like with Job Simulator. This means continuing our mission to build VR for everyone, and doing all of this as the same silly Owlchemy Labs you know and love. We are continuing to do all of this with even more support and focus on building awesome stuff. It’s incredibly exciting that Google and Owlchemy are so well aligned on our goals and vision for the future of VR.

Job Simulator has been one of the most successful VR game titles to be released thus far. The company detailed that their title was the best-selling game for the PlayStation VR store and has reached over $3 million in revenue, a major success given the quantity of headsets out in the wild.

In a blog post, Relja Markovic, Google’s engineering director of VR and AR, detailed that together the teams will “be working to create engaging, immersive games and developing new interaction models across many different platforms to continue bringing the best VR experiences to life.”