Crunch Report | Snap Trips and Falls on Wall Street

Lightspeed’s co-founders on their 17-year-long ‘overnight’ success story

  1. Tesla’s solar roof tiles go up for pre-order today
  2. SoftBank confirms it’s putting $5BN into Didi Chuxing, the ‘Uber of China’
  3. Snap is getting absolutely crushed after falling short of Wall Street’s expectations

Full Interview with Gayle L. Laakman

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed By: Tito Hamze, Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

