TechCrunch is excited to announce the judges of the next round of Startup Battlefield. These are the experts tasked with picking the finalists and winner of the startup competition held at Disrupt NY. It’s a big task, but these judges are up to the challenge.

This year the competition will feature 19 young companies vying for attention and funding. At stake is the Disrupt Cup and $50,000.

The hand-selected judges are leaders in their fields. Some are venture capitalists and some are engineers. Some are product managers and some are technologists. Their collective expertise will help TechCrunch determine the next winner of the Startup Battlefield competition.

Startup Battlefield Session One // Monday, May 15th at 3:20pm

Anu Duggal (Female Founders Fund)

Paul Judge (Luma)

Eric Hippeau (Hippeau Ventures)

Yossi Vardi (4YFN)

Joanne Wilson (Gotham Gal Ventures)

Startup Battlefield Session Two // Monday, May 15th at 5:05pm

Mar Hershenson (Pear Ventures)

Sriram Krishnan

Spencer Lazar (General Catalyst Partners)

Matt Turck (FirstMark Capital)

Startup Battlefield Session Three // Tuesday, May 16th at 10:55am

Brian Hirsch (Tribeca Venture Partners)

Dr. Krishna Yeshwant (GV)

Carine Magescas (AngelPad)

Natalia Noguera (Pipeline Angels)

Ed Sim (Boldstart Ventures)

Startup Battlefield Session Four // Tuesday, May 16th at 2:30pm

Stonly Baptiste (Urban.Us)

Tony Florence (NEA)

Heather Hartnett (Human Ventures)

Karin Klein (Bloomberg Beta)

Fritz Lanman (ClassPass)

Ellie Wheeler (Greycroft Ventures)

Startup Battlefield Final Round // Wednesday, May 17th at 11am

Stuart Ellman (RRE Ventures)

Annie Lamont (Oak Investment Capital)

Susan Lyne (BBG Ventures)

Deven Pakesh (Institutional Venture Partners)

Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch)

Reshma Saujani (Girls Who Code)

Our sponsors help make Disrupt happen. If you are interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sponsorship team at sponsors@techcrunch.com.