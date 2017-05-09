Social
Twitter
wendys

The #NuggsForCarter kid has set the record for most retweets ever

Posted by
Next Story

Egnyte reaches GAAP profitability ahead of potential fundraise, IPO ramp

A teenager with a love of Wendy’s chicken nuggets has displaced Ellen Degeneres as the author of the most-retweeted post on Twitter.

Just over a month ago, Carter Wilkerson asked Wendy’s via Twitter how many retweets he’d need to get a year’s supply of free chicken nuggets. The company’s response? “18 million.”

Sure, that was almost 15 million more than the record holder at the time, Ellen’s Oscar selfie, but that didn’t stop Wilkerson. Soon, it became a cause of sorts, endorsed by stars like Aaron Paul. Giant companies like Microsoft and Google jumped on-board too, because that’s the world we live in now.

Related Articles

Twitter brings its TV app with live video to Roku Social media firms should face fines for hate speech failures, urge UK MPs Twitter tests design that ditches retweet icon for "sharing"
As a result,Wilkerson’s Twitter following has grown from 138 followers to more than 100,000. That tweet has been retweeted 3.42 million times — not quite 18 million, but it’s a new record.

And yes, Wendy’s says it’s giving him a year’s supply of free nuggets, and it’s making a $100,000 donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in Wilkerson’s name. After all, the fast food chain received some amazing publicity in the process. (Before this, I didn’t even know Wendy’s nuggets were a thing.)

I guess what I’m saying is: One tweet has probably made Wilkerson more famous than you will ever be, and he’ll be feasting on chicken nuggets for the next year. Happy Tuesday!

Featured Image: Mike Mozart/Flickr UNDER A CC BY 2.0 LICENSE

Crunchbase

  • Twitter

    • Founded 2006
    • Overview Twitter is a global social networking platform that allows its users to send and read 140-character messages known as “tweets”. It enables registered users to read and post their tweets through the web, short message service (SMS), and mobile applications. As a global real-time communications platform, Twitter has more than 400 million monthly visitors and 255 million monthly active users around …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories SMS, Blogging Platforms, Social Media, Messaging
    • Website http://www.twitter.com/
    • Full profile for Twitter

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • wendys
  • Twitter
  • Social
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Social

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Egnyte reaches GAAP profitability ahead of potential fundraise, IPO ramp

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard