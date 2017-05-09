Here’s how Amazon’s Echo Show works

Amazon just unveiled a brand new Echo device — I would even call it the second generation Amazon Echo. In many ways, it works like the original Amazon Echo. But there’s a screen and a couple of nifty new features.

As you can see in Amazon’s own video at the top, the main feature is going to be video calls with other family members. You don’t necessarily need to call someone who has another Echo Show. You can call someone who uses the Amazon Alexa app. But it’s clear that Amazon wants to connect grandparents with their grandchildren. It’s not as complicated or fragile as a smartphone.

As for apps with a visual element, such as baby monitors, it’s hard to know how it’s going to work before the release date on June 28. For now, we’ll have to watch this video again and again to see it in action.