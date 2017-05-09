Hear Dataminr and NYC officials talk about using social media in emergency situations

These days, it’s probably more common to hear about news breaking on Twitter or Facebook than from a broadcast news network or the radio.

In an age where eyewitness news has taken on a whole new meaning thanks to social media, public officials like police, fire departments, and other government agencies (more on that in a bit) are looking for new tools to get up to speed on emergencies as they happen.

Enter Dataminr, whose founder and chief executive officer, Ted Bailey, will join me on stage at Disrupt New York alongside Commissioner Joseph Esposito, Commissioner of NYC Emergency Management, Ben Krakauer, Assistant Commissioner for Strategy and Program Development at NYC Emergency Management, and Masha Gindler from the Mayor’s Office on Digital Strategy to discuss how Dataminr and NYC currently use social media in emergency situations.

The company’s social media alerting services have brought it nearly $200 million in venture capital financing from big name investors like Venrock, Nicolas Berggruen, the founder of the Berggruen Institute on Governance, and financial giants like Goldman Sachs.

There’s lots to discuss and we’ll be digging into all of the ways Dataminr and the city balance the demands of safety and security with privacy and access (an issue that has caused some friction with civil liberties groups).

It’s a conversation y’all don’t want to miss.

