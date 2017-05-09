‘Blade Runner 2049’ is the sequel we didn’t know we wanted

If you haven’t seen Blade Runner 2049’s new trailer yet, get ready to become really excited about the upcoming movie. I didn’t know much about Blade Runner’s sequel except that they were making one.

The trailer caught me by surprise when I saw both Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford discussing our gloomy future. Just like Ridley Scott’s original movie, the ambiance of the movie is quite different from other science fiction movies.

Filled with neon lights and fog, I can still remember iconic shots from Blade Runner even though I have only seen it a couple of times. I hope the sequel can also create some memorable shots on its own.

Blade Runner is also an undervalued visual universe. While, it was one of my dad’s favorite movies, people my age don’t really care about Blade Runner. Not much happened since the initial release in 1982. So I hope this new movie is going to make younger people look back at this science fiction classic.