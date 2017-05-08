Social
Facebook is down in Asia-Pacific (and now parts of North America, too)

No, you’re not the only one having trouble getting on Facebook. The service is down for many users in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. According to DownDetector.com, the outage, which also appears to be affecting Facebook’s mobile app and Messenger, has also spread to parts of North America as well.

TechCrunch has emailed Facebook for more information. In the meantime, here is a compilation of slime videos for you to enjoy.

