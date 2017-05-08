Social
Facebook is down in Asia-Pacific and parts of North America, too (Update: It’s back)

Update: Facebook is back up.

In an emailed statement, a Facebook spokesperson said, “Earlier today, some Facebook users were unable to access Facebook briefly due to a technical issue. We have now fixed the issue and apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

No, you’re not the only one having trouble getting on Facebook. The service is down for many users in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. According to DownDetector.com, the outage, which also appears to be affecting Facebook’s mobile app and Messenger, has also spread to parts of North America as well.

In the meantime, here is a compilation of slime videos for you to enjoy.

