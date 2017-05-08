Ex-CEO of Just Eat joins VC firm 83North as General Partner

More career moves in the world of European VC. This time it’s the turn of David Buttress, ex-CEO of Just Eat, who is joining 83North as a General Partner where he’ll be based in the VC firm’s London office.

Buttress stepped down from the top job at Just Eat in February, where he previously led the company to a successful IPO in 2004, having first joined the European takeout ordering marketplace from Coca-Cola in 2006 to found the U.K. branch of the business. Noteworthy, 83North was an early investor in Just Eat.

“As fellow Board members, I worked closely with the 83North team to build Just Eat into its world-leading positions,” says Buttress in a statement. “Our approach and values are aligned and we have extensive experience on how to build successful global technology companies. I’m looking forward to working with the next generation of entrepreneurs to help build exciting businesses.”

Meanwhile, Buttress himself isn’t new to investing, having been an active angel investor over the last few years with mixed results. From the investments that have been made public, most recently he backed home care marketplace Cera, which has raised a total of £2.7 million in seed funding. He was also an investor in Minicabster, the taxi booking app that went into administration last year before a “technical assets”-only sale. Another startup backed by Buttress, Rock Pamper Scissors, entered the deadpool in March.

Interestingly, Buttress was already supporting 83North in a Special Advisor role from November 2014. The Times also reports that the ex-Just Eat CEO had previously invested in the VC firm’s main fund three years ago and, now that he is a General Partner, will be “putting in a bit more” as part of his new role, like other partners.