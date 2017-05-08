eCommerce
Amazon
crunch report
Comcast
Amazon Echo

Crunch Report | Comcast Launches Xfinity XFi

Posted by
Next Story

Grammarly raises $110 million for a better spell check

Today’s Stories 

  1. Comcast invests in mesh router maker Plume, launches Xfinity xFi for managing your home’s wireless network
  2. John Oliver reminds us that Net Neutrality is still under siege
  3. Facebook culls ‘tens of thousands’ of fake accounts ahead of UK election
  4. Amazon to control 70 percent of the voice-controlled speaker market this year
  5. Food startup Maple shuts down operations in New York to join Deliveroo

Credits

Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: Joe Zolnoswki

Notes:

Tito Hamze should be back tomorrow!

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • crunch report
  • Comcast
  • Amazon Echo
  • Amazon
  • eCommerce
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Mobile

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Grammarly raises $110 million for a better spell check

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard