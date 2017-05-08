Crunch Report | Comcast Launches Xfinity XFi

eCommerce
Today’s Stories
- Comcast invests in mesh router maker Plume, launches Xfinity xFi for managing your home’s wireless network
- John Oliver reminds us that Net Neutrality is still under siege
- Facebook culls ‘tens of thousands’ of fake accounts ahead of UK election
- Amazon to control 70 percent of the voice-controlled speaker market this year
- Food startup Maple shuts down operations in New York to join Deliveroo
Credits
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: Joe Zolnoswki
Notes:
Tito Hamze should be back tomorrow!
